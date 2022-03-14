(The Center Square) – Missourians buying an automobile more than 10 years old or for less than $25,000 would not pay sales tax on the purchase if a bill in the legislature is enacted.
Rep. Jeff Knight, R-Lebanon and sponsor of House Bill 2293, found a similar bill in the House archives from decades ago. While his research found a prediction of lost state revenue, Knight also discovered the average 10-year-old motor vehicle had been sold three times, with sales taxes charged each time. The state sales tax is 4.225% for motor vehicles, and local taxes vary.
Last week, the bill passed out of the Rules-Administrative Oversight Committee by a 13-1 vote.
"Why wouldn't we just not pay taxes on used vehicles," Knight stated during a hearing of the Downsizing State Government Committee in February. "But the (old) fiscal note was rather extreme. So you try to come up with a reasonable outcome. If a vehicle's been sold three times on the average, why are we paying taxes on it?"
No one testified against the bill in February.
"This is something I'm definitely in favor of, otherwise we wouldn't be hearing this bill right now," Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho and chairman of the Downsizing State Government Committee, said during the February hearing. "I get aggravated with the fact that we're continually paying taxes on something and we never really own it. That just gets under my skin every time."
Baker's committee voted 8-3 to advance the bill.
The bill's fiscal note, compiled by the committee on legislative research, reported the reduced sales taxes would amount to $2.2 million during fiscal year 2023. It would reduce taxes paid into the Conservation Commission Fund, Park, Soils and Water Fund, School District Trust Fund, State Transportation Fund, State Road Fund, and Bond Fund by $64 million annually. The last two funds account for $50.5 million.
Taxpayers would keep an estimated $77 million that would otherwise go to political subdivisions in fiscal year 2023. It increases to $93 million during the following two years.
Rep. Gretchen Bangert, D-Florissant, asked Knight how the state would replace those revenues. Knight acknowledged tax revenue being lost when state sales taxes weren't being collected on new vehicles as buyers were purchasing automobiles for no money down and no payments for three months.
"Now, dealerships have the accommodations to pay those sales taxes and put the tax into someone's payment," Knight said.
Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O'Fallon, said the bill would help low-income families and individuals.
"A lot of folks have to pay that lump sum sales tax bill all up front and that's pretty rough," Lovasco said during the hearing. "I think this is a good way to make buying a vehicle more affordable for folks who may be having some difficulties."
The bill doesn't cover sales tax paid on farm tractors or machinery, vehicles exclusively operated or driven on fixed rails or track, electric bicycles or motorized bicycles.