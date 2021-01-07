(The Center Square) — As providers ramp up resources to deliver millions of shots into millions of arms in the coming months, Missouri lawmakers will consider allowing dentists to inoculate patients to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations this winter and spring.
House Bill 628, sponsored by Rep. Danny Busick, R-Newtown, would make Missouri the fifth state to allow dentists to vaccinate patients for the virus.
Of the five states that have adopted scope-of-practice expansions for dentists, only Oregon had such a measure in place before the pandemic emerged in March. Minnesota, Illinois, and just this week, California, have done so in recent months.
Missouri received its first shipments of the vaccines last month. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s Office, as of Thursday, 113,300 doses of the vaccine had been distributed across the state.
Like many states, Missouri lawmakers in 2020 adopted an emergency measure to allow pharmacy technicians to administer the vaccine to increase the numbers of professionals who can immunize patients.
Busick said HB 628 would serve the same purpose by expanding the scope of practice for dentists who have the appropriate clinical knowledge and competency to perform inoculations within standards of care.
Under the bill, participating dentists would be required to undergo training before administering the vaccine to patients with which they have a preexisting doctor-patient relationship.
The bill prohibits dentists from soliciting new patients for vaccination.
Busick said HB 628 would allow more Missourians to receive the vaccine in a safe environment, noting he consulted with dentists in developing the bill.
“We have very fine dentists and medical professionals here in Missouri,” he said. “I think they’ve given a lot of consideration to whether this is something they can do, and I haven’t heard of any situation where this would cause any trouble.”
Busick’s HB 628 is among pandemic-related bills certain to be debated during Missouri’s 2021 legislative session, which convened Wednesday and adjourns May 30.
Among issues that confront lawmakers is implementing voter-approved Medicaid expansion, limiting local governments’ emergency powers, expanding school choice, providing businesses with COVID-19 liability exemptions, increasing the state’s gas tax and charting post-Census redistricting,
Lawmakers in Jefferson City will also have to contend with the repercussions from Wednesday’s chaos in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, did not attend Wednesday’s opening day swearing in ceremonies to participate in Trump’s ’Stop the Steal’ rally in the nation’s capital.
Last month, Hill convinced 66 of his 113 Republican House colleagues to sign a resolution declaring that Missouri lawmakers “have no faith in the validity” of 2020 election results in six states that President Donald Trump lost.
Then-House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, allowed debate on the resolution, a contentious spectacle that featured an appearance by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani via Zoom, but did not advance to a committee or a floor vote.
The Missouri House Democratic Campaign Committee called on Hill to resign and if he doesn’t, on GOP leadership to not swear him into office. Under rules in the Missouri House, Hill can be sworn in next week when he returns to Jefferson City.
“Any elected official who skips taking their oath of office to the Missouri Constitution in order to support insurrection is not fit for office. Resign,” House Democrats tweeted.