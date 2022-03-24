(The Center Square) – As soon as a bill requiring all ballots to be counted by hand in Missouri was introduced by its sponsor, the concept of hand tabulation was scrapped.
"Until you file something, you don't really know how many problems it has until people start shooting holes through it," said Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-LaRussel and sponsor of House Bill 2633, told the Elections and Elected Officials Committee during a hearing on Wednesday. "So before this ever reached committee, there's been a lot of discussion. But I think what we're missing is the transparency. What happens after that ballot is cast? Is my vote being counted?"
Boggs' bill prohibits the use of electronic voting machines or automatic tabulating equipment and requires the official ballot to be a paper ballot that is counted by hand. Ballots won't be counted until the ballot box is returned from all polling places to the election authority, and absentee ballots will not be counted until after votes cast on election day are counted.
No action was taken on the legislation.
Early in the hearing, Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, committee vice chairman and long-time Carroll County Clerk, voiced opposition to hand counting.
"It's certainly not feasible to go back to hand counting in this day and age when we have the technology we need to use and that has been bought and paid for by the federal, state and local governments," McGaugh said.
While meeting with district constituents last year, Boggs said vaccine mandates and elections were their top concerns.
"People were saying if we don't get something done, we're not going to have any elections," Boggs testified. "That was brought to my attention through a lot of conversations, so it was a hot topic."
Boggs said he was open to modifying the bill. Before starting public testimony, committee chairman Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, instructed testifiers to keep in mind "we are not going to hand count every ballot."
The bill's fiscal note reported the cost of the changes would be $32 million and increase to $47 million by fiscal year 2025.
"I don't want our elections to be based upon the price tag alone," Boggs said. "I think that's something we can work through. Because, what is an election worth to you?"
The bill also includes a requirement to live stream and record the vote-counting process for every election in the state. Boggs was asked if he expected video recording at all polling places and during all steps of the voting process.
"I just think it makes sense," Boggs said. "It doesn't have to be zoomed in when you're voting. But we have cameras on us here and on the (House) floor. It gives assurance more than anything and it stops a lot of complaints because people know they're there."