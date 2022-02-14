(The Center Square) – Missourians would receive a 50% tax credit for donating to small nonprofit drug or alcohol recovery centers serving justice-involved individuals and others, should a bill in the House of Representatives become law.
House Bill 2527, sponsored by Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, would allow Missourians donating at least $250 to claim a tax credit against their state tax liability for half of the contribution.
“Based on my voting record, I am the most conservative female in this building,” Toalson Reisch testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 9. “And I’m not a huge fan of tax credits. And when I love a bill like this, then you know it must be good.”
Toalson Reisch introduced a similar bill in February last year. It was unanimously voted out of committee but didn’t advance.
“If you heard the testimony a year ago, I was just bawling my eyes out,” Toalson Reisch said. “This is that important to people.”
The bill states that tax-exempt nonprofit organizations can be faith-based or community-based but must be a recovery community center or outreach that provides support services and assistance to justice-involved individuals and people in recovery from substance-use disorders.
The nonprofit centers must not have annual budgets greater than $5 million, have no employees receiving more than $100,000 in annual compensation and aren’t licensed with the state as a clinical treatment provider. However, organizations must meet state requirements to be a provider.
“We’ve put provisions in there to make sure that it’s not a corporate welfare program by any means,” Greg Smith, executive director of the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers, testified during the hearing. “This is for small organizations.”
The bill requires the organization to use the taxpayer’s contribution to assist people in recovery from substance abuse disorders by providing support services including, but not limited to, supportive housing.
The tax credits are capped at $2.5 million in a calendar year, and no more than 20% of the total tax credits will be authorized for a particular organization. The bill would automatically sunset six years after the effective date of the bill unless reauthorized by the legislature.
The Department of Mental Health will determine which organizations are eligible annually. The Department of Mental Health will establish, in consultation with the Department of Revenue, a procedure to assist taxpayers in determining if an organization is qualified for the program.
Recovery centers will be required to report those donors seeking a tax credit to the Department of Revenue.
Although testimony was shortened due to time limitations, directors from recovery centers throughout the state traveled many hours to Jefferson City to testify in support of the bill. Many only had time to state their name, organization and their support. Several said their recovery led them to start a community center to help those with addictions. Approximately 40 people filed witness forms in favor of the legislation; no one testified against it.
“I owe my life to programs like these and almost everybody who came here to testify today does,” Smith said. “They run their own programs and recovery houses throughout the state and almost every one of them are in recovery or have family members in recovery.”