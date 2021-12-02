(The Center Square) – Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, filed a bill on Wednesday to repeal a gasoline tax increase passed by the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in July.
“I was opposed to the fuel tax increase because it silenced the voice of the people on an issue where they should have been heard,” said Walsh, who is running for the seat of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican representing Missouri’s Fourth District who’s running for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. “The legislature moved forward with a plan that increases the tax burden on Missourians who can’t afford it, and I think it’s clear this increase never would have passed if the people had been allowed to vote.”
Several legislators argued the bill violated Missouri's Hancock amendment. The 1996 legislation prevents the general assembly from raising taxes above a certain threshold without voter approval. The ability for taxpayers to get the new gasoline tax refunded, if they save receipts and file a claim, met the constitutional requirement.
In October, the state tax on a gallon of gasoline increased by 2.5 cents under SB262. The tax will increase 2.5 cents per gallon in each fiscal year until it reaches 29 cents per gallon on July 1, 2025, a 73% increase from the previous rate of 17 cents per gallon, the second lowest in the nation. The law also allows people to get the new tax refunded if they save receipts and file a claim for a refund.
The tax was approved in the House by a 104-52 vote after a contentious, late-night debate three days before the end of the legislative session. It was sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. State Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus and chair of the House Transportation Committee, guided it through the House.
As Ruth toured the state with Parson in July to conduct ceremonial signings of the bill, state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, pledged Ruth would be held accountable for the tax.
“All of these disastrous policy decisions will be scrutinized by voters in the event that @BeckyRuth114 decides to run for Missouri Senate,” Eigel posted on social media.
Ruth will leave the legislature after being appointed by Parson on Wednesday to become the Director of the Office of Child Advocate. Last month, Schatz, whose second and final term in the Senate ends in 2023, announced he was running for Blunt’s seat.
“I know many of my colleagues agree with me that we need to right this wrong and remove this increased burden placed on Missouri families and businesses,” Walsh said. “It is never a good time to raise taxes on Missouri families or businesses. It is an outrage that Missourians are being asked to pay more at a time when the state has an $8 billion surplus.”
Walsh’s bill, HB1594, repeals the tax increase and restores the tax to its previous level.