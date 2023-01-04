(The Center Square) – Andrew Bailey is officially Missouri's attorney general after being sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey, his former chief counsel, to the office in November after former Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Parson said that the greatest requirement for the next attorney general was character, referencing Bailey’s military service and work as chief counsel.
“It’s important to me where his faith is. It’s important to me what his family values are," the governor said. 'It’s important to me that he loves this state like most of us love this state."
"I can’t think of a stronger candidate than what Andrew was,” Parson added.
Court appeals Judge Kelly Broniec administered the oath as Bailey stood alongside his family.
“Ours is not a government of special interests or of cultural elites,” Bailey said. “Ours is a government of people like me, who understand the blessings of freedom, and whose success is directly correlated with investment in hard work and dedication. My personal history guides me, and it shapes who I am.”
Before working in politics, Bailey was deployed twice to Iraq and attended law school at the University of Missouri.