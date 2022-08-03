(The Center Square) – Two members of the House of Representatives who championed the trigger law to end abortion in Missouri convincingly won competitive primary races for Senate seats on Tuesday.
Nick Schroer and Mary Elizabeth Coleman soundly defeated notable opponents for Republican party nominations. Schroer sponsored House Bill 126, the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,” signed into law in 2019 by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Coleman added an eight-page amendment to the bill, “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act.”
The legislation was crafted to immediately end elective abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overruled, in whole or in part, Roe v. Wade. Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt took immediate executive action to end abortion in the state within hours of the Supreme Court decision in June.
Schroer, who served the 107th district for the last six years, received 58% of the vote to defeat Speaker Pro Tem John D. Wiemann for the Senate’s District 2 seat in St. Charles. The seat was held by Republican Bob Onder, who was term limited. Onder was a leader of the Senate Conservative Caucus and endorsed Schroer.
Coleman, who served the 97th district in Jefferson County for the last four years, finished with 35% of the vote in a four-way race for District 22 in the Senate. The seat was held by Republican Paul Wieland, who was term limited. Wieland ran for the Republican nomination for County Executive in Jefferson County on Tuesday and was defeated by incumbent Dennis Gannon by a 12-point margin.
Jeff Roorda, a former legislator who recently led the City of St. Louis Police Union, finished second to Coleman with 24% of the vote. Coleman defeated veteran Republican Rep. Dan Shaul by 12 points. Shaul served the 113th district in Jefferson County for the last eight years, was chairman of the Congressional redistricting committee and sponsored the voter identification legislation recently signed into law. Shane Roden, who served the 111th district in Jefferson County for eight years, had 18% of the vote.
Only one incumbent lost their seat in the Missouri Senate. Jill Carter, a first-time candidate, defeated Republican Bill White, who served the 32nd district for four years, with 52% of the vote. White previously served the Joplin area in the House of Representatives for eight years.