(The Center Square) – The City of Homestead Village implemented three of 11 recommendations made in a December 2021 audit, according to a Monday report by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The 30-page audit gave Homestead Village a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible ranking, as it found more than $4,300 in customer sewer payments were recorded as received but not deposited by the former city clerk during a three-year period.
"I encourage city officials to continue their work to fully implement the recommendations of my audit," Galloway said in a statement announcing the follow-up report. "Making progress on those could go a long way to restoring the trust of this community's residents."
In the nine-page follow-up document, the auditor stated the city clerk “indicated the city contacted county law enforcement officials and expressed its willingness to assist in any investigations or prosecution of the missing money.” The report also said the city filed a claim with its insurance company on a $4,000 surety bond covering the former city clerk. The mayor also told the auditor he believes the city will recoup the full value of the bond.
One of the three implemented recommendations, according to the report, was the Board of Aldermen conforming with the Sunshine Law. A bulletin board was constructed in front of city hall to post notifications and agendas for public meetings.
The audit found city officials didn’t prepare annual budgets for city funds in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The follow-up noted the city adopted a budget for 2022 in March 2022 and was missing actual or estimated ending cash balances.
The report stated the Board of Aldermen is working to segregate accounting duties and implement appropriate reviews and monitoring processes. After discovering the city clerk failed to perform bank reconciliations for the city’s three accounts, the new city clerk is now performing monthly reconciliations and utilizing a computerized accounting system.