(The Center Square) – State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only statewide elected Democrat in Missouri, announced Friday she will not run for re-election in 2022 nor any other office. Galloway, 38, was the Democrat nominee for governor in 2020 and lost to Republican incumbent Mike Parson, who gained 57% of the vote.
Galloway was appointed state auditor in 2015 and was elected to the office in 2018. In a statement, Galloway noted she began her career in public service 10 years ago as treasurer of Boone County.
“During this time, my husband and I have had three sons who have campaigned with me and supported me every step of the way,” Galloway said in a statement. “My family has made me a better public servant, and they have inspired me to lead with integrity and grit. Yet, during this past decade, I have missed countless family events, little league games and school activities. I am ready for the next chapter of service and life with my family.”
After the federal government adopted policies allowing workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave after the birth or adoption of a child, Galloway requested the same policy in a letter to Gov. Parson in January 2020. In 2016, she was the first statewide officeholder in Missouri to become pregnant while in office and her third son, Joseph, was born Jan. 6, 2017. Later that year, she urged then-Gov. Eric Greitens to update the state’s parental leave policies, resulting in adding up to six weeks of parental leave for Missouri employees in the executive branch.
Galloway thanked her family, staff and supporters and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Missouri.
“I have put my skills as a CPA and certified fraud examiner to work for taxpayers, and I’m proud of what my team has accomplished,” Galloway said. “In my remaining time as the state’s watchdog, I will continue to diligently root out waste and take on corruption. I will always be a relentless advocate for Missouri and the working men and women who move it forward.”