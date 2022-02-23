(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis’ Community and Economic Development Offices received a rating of “good” in an audit by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway, but the report stated many areas need improvement.
The audit is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the City of St. Louis. The rating is second only to a rating of “excellent” and states the “entity is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the city has indicated most or all recommendations have already been, or will be, implemented.”
The Community and Economic Development Office includes the following;
- Affordable Housing Commission,
- Community Development Administration,
- Planning and Urban Design Agency,
- Economic Development Tax Board,
- St. Louis Development Corporation’s (SLDC) Land Reutilization Authority and Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority,
- and the Port Authority Commission.
Auditors reported several areas for improvement in the SLDC’s controls and procedures for managing the Land Reutilization Authority and Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The departments review proposals to develop land with requests for public assistance in the form of tax abatements or tax-exempt revenue bonds, according to the report. As of February 2020, the department managed approximately 11,000 parcels of land.
The audit found procedures for receipting, recording, transmitting and depositing receipts by the departments need improvement. It also found the SLDC’s finance department hasn’t periodically conducted a competitive process for selecting management of parking facilities owned by the Reutilization Authority. It also found the department’s policies for pricing land are outdated and SLDC doesn’t have pricing policies for the sale of property owned by the Reutilization Authority.
SLCD responded affirmatively to the findings regarding the charting and recording of fees. It plans to issue requests for proposals for parking operators and update its standard pricing policies.
The report found the Community Development Administration’s oversight of block grants needs improvement. The department responded that it would ensure all receipts are recorded and transmitted promptly, and reconciliations will be completed to eliminate errors in the future.
The audit recommended all offices develop written records management and retention policies to address electronic communications management and retention. The offices must comply with the Secretary of State’s electronic communications guidelines. The department responded it follows information technology policies set by the city, and it will await the development of the city’s policies regarding the retention of electronic communications.