(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expanding its program to install electric vehicle charging stations, including plans for installations at state parks and a state office building in Jefferson City.
The charging stations are funded by $6 million from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust. The program is part of a $41 million, 10-year plan for mitigation projects.
The trust was created after Volkswagen admitted in federal court settlements it installed technology to falsely report satisfactory test results of exhaust emissions on approximately 590,000 diesel vehicles. Automobile owners received more than $11 billion from Volkswagen and it paid $2.9 billion to the trust as compensation for diesel pollution in 2017. It paid another $2 billion to build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.
Missouri will launch a pilot program with installations proposed at Montauk State Park in Dent County, Roaring River State Park in Barry County, and the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City. The chargers will include a mix of AC Level 2 chargers and DC Level 3 chargers, the department said.
The state began identifying areas needing charging infrastructure as it created a plan to implement projects through 2027. It also is awarding funds to government entities and private business owners for replacing old diesel vehicles and equipment.
The Department of Natural Resources met with electric utility companies and other stakeholders to develop the plan for charging infrastructure and set a goal of installing 22 charging locations throughout the state. The plan was part of a larger network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The department estimated there are approximately 1,000 public charging stations available throughout the state.
Eleven charging installations are complete and online since the program launched in July 2021. Another is almost complete and contracts have been awarded for 10 other charging stations.