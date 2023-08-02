(The Center Square) – A bad grade crossing design contributed to the cause of the fatal Amtrak crash that took place in Mendon, Missouri, in June 2022, a report by the federal government concluded.
While the dump truck that was struck by Amtrak train 4 failed to stop at a stop sign and crossbucks at the grade crossing, the road grade was 13-times the recommended maximum slope, “making it difficult for a truck to accelerate through the crossing if it came to a complete stop,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in a news release Wednesday.
The collision was caused by “the truck driver proceeding for unknown reasons into the highway-railroad grade crossing without stopping despite the presence of a stop sign and approaching train,” the report said. “Contributing to the collision was the grade crossing’s design, which reduced drivers’ ability to see approaching trains and made stopping as required by Missouri law difficult for heavy trucks.”
The collision caused the train to derail, killing three passengers and the truck driver and injuring 146 others.
“The safest rail grade crossing is no rail grade crossing. But at the very least, every road-rail intersection should have an adequate design to ensure proper visibility so drivers can see oncoming trains,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “Communities across the country deserve safer crossings so these types of accidents don’t happen again.”
Federal agencies and Missouri officials, including Gov. Mike Parson, are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the state’s $60 million for railroad crossing safety included in the budget.