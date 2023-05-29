(The Center Square) – Missouri has spent nearly two-thirds of the $4.3 billion in federal pandemic aid the state was awarded for schools, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Missouri received approximately $712 per student through the Education Stabilization Fund, which was meant to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts the pandemic would have on educating the nation’s students.
The fund was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020. Subsequent allocations were made through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) also provided funding in March 2021.
The funding was divided into four relief funds: the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, the Emergency Assistance to non-Public Schools fund and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The deadline for spending some funds has passed and the final deadline for specific funds is Sept. 30, 2024.
So far, Missouri has appropriated $2.9 billion. Here’s the breakdown of the percentage spent in various categories and the spending deadlines, according to the federal data:
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief: Total of 52% of $1.6 billion spent as of March 31; 100% spent of $208 million in CARES Act funds that were available through September 2022; 82.9% spent of $723 million spent in CRRSA Act funds available through Sept. 30, 2023; 33.7% of $2 billion spent in APRA funds available through Sept. 30, 2024.
- Largest recipients: St. Louis Public Schools, $164 million; Kansas City Public Schools, $102 million.
Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund: Total of 85% of $79 million spent through March 31; 97% spent of $54 million in CARES Act funds that were available for obligation through Sept. 30, 2022; 56% of $24 million spent in CRRSA Act funds available for obligation through Sept. 30.
- Largest recipients: Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, $42 million; Missouri Department of Higher Education, $37 million.
Higher Education Emergency Relief: Total of 95% spent of $1.3 billion of awards under CARES, CRRSA and ARPA spent as of March 31.
- Largest recipients: University of Missouri, $112 million; Missouri State University, $89 million; St. Louis Community College, $66 million; Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, $61 million; Ozarks Technical Community College, $55 million.
Assistance to non-Public Schools: Total of 53% of $136 million spent through March 31; 90% spent of $68 million in CRRSA Act funds available for obligation through Sept. 30; 17% spent of $69 million in ARPA funds spent and available through Sept. 30, 2024.
- Largest recipients: All funds allocated to the State of Missouri for distribution.