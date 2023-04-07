(The Center Square) – A new report shows labor quality is keeping Missouri’s small business owners from filling job openings.
The information is from the National Federation of Independent Business, which publishes a monthly jobs report survey on the subject. Owners reporting labor quality as their biggest problem is at 23%.
“Without skilled applicants, small business owners are left to fill in the gaps in their workforce,” NFIB Missouri State Director Brad Jones said in a news release. “As prices continue to escalate and economic conditions remain uncertain, the worker shortage takes a serious toll on employers and employees alike.”
Labor force participation is also believed to be a factor. In this particular report, labor force was at pre-COVID levels.
The NFIB Jobs Report comes while state legislators are discussing ways to help the economy.
“With tax relief and workforce development bills still on the table, we’re urging lawmakers in Jefferson City to get these bills across the finish line,” Jones said.
Of those business owners trying to hire, NFIB’s report said 90% reported few or no qualified applications for positions owners wanted to fill.
“26% of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 27% reported none,” the report said.