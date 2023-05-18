(The Center Square) – The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators approved a new tuition structure designed to eliminate fee disparities within the system and its schools.
All universities in the system will operate on a differential tuition model and charge students a single rate based on their major beginning this fall. Previously, students paid a standard credit-hour rate, but the university had 64 separate course fees added based on the type of course chosen.
A media release from the university gave an example of a student taking an engineering class and a history class would pay different rates for each class. The new system eliminates course fees and provides an exact cost on a three-tier system, dependent on the major, for each semester.
The new system also didn’t provide for a way to calculate how much more students might be paying this fall. Last year, tuition increased 4.5%.
“Unlike in years past, that question is not easy to answer,” Christian Basi, director of the University of Missouri System media relations, told The Center Square. “Next year, I hope we will be able to look at the tiers and easily say if there’s an increase. But with the entire structure changing, it’s difficult to provide an exact percentage increase as different programs of study are impacted differently.”
The rates are based on students taking between 12 and 18 credit hours per semester. Students taking less than 12 hours will pay a per-credit hour fee based on the tier for their major. Students taking more than 18 hours will pay the flat rate plus a per-credit hour fee for additional hours.
Depending on the student’s major, resident undergraduate tuition at the University of Missouri-Columbia will range from $6,500 to $8,300 per semester; non-resident will range from $16,600 to $18,400. The rate at the Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla will be similar.
Three tiers of rates aren’t available at the University of Missouri-Kansas City or the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The flat rates at Columbia and Rolla were created to encourage students to take an average of 15 credit hours per semester, which will allow them to graduate sooner and enter the workforce. It also will potentially save thousands of dollars in tuition and living expenses.
Missouri legislators sent House Bill 3, the appropriations bill for higher education and workforce development, to Republican Gov. Mike Parson with $1.2 billion in expenses to be paid from general revenue for fiscal year 2024. Last year’s budget had $984 million in expenses from general revenue.
The University of Missouri is budgeted to receive $234 million from general revenue and $47 million from the lottery proceeds funds in fiscal year 2024, if Parson approves.