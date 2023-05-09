(The Center Square) – Recipients of Social Security benefits are a signature away from having them exempt from Missouri state income tax.
If Republican Gov. Mike Parson signs Senate Bill 190, Missouri would become the 40th state to exempt Social Security benefits from state taxes. Missourians would be able to deduct all Social security benefits beginning in 2024.
The bill passed by a vote of 154-2. It passed out of the Senate on 33-1 vote in April.
“With the rising costs of consumer goods, it's more important now than ever to put money back in the pockets of Missouri seniors, particularly those on fixed incomes,” Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, and the bill’s handler, said during floor debate. "So it's time for Missouri to join the other 39 states that have already eliminated the tax on Social Security.”
Democrats joined Republicans in praising the bill. However, Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, pointed out it will cost the state approximately $318 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025 and 2026, according to the fiscal note, and there’s no cap.
“We don't have anything in place to replenish that revenue that we're cutting out of our income levels for us to be able to have the ability to spend in the future,” Lavender said. “… Yes, it helps some of our seniors who need that help and it helps all of the rest of them who don't need this at all.”
Other members said feedback from constituents strongly support the cut.
“We have so many senior citizens reaching out to me right now who've never struggled before, who planned, who have retirements, they have pensions,” said Rep. Mark Matthiesen, R-O’Fallon. “They have Social Security coming in, but due to rising costs are struggling today for the first times in their lives. We owe it to them to do the right thing.”
Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, put down the gavel to make a rare appearance on the House floor to support the bill.
“I ask the body to stand up for all of our seniors and send a message: We're here to protect you,” Plocher said. “We’re here to protect your retirement and we want you in Missouri. We want you to be happy and prosperous.”
The bill also contains a mechanism for property taxes to be frozen for those eligible for Social Security retirement benefits. Counties must ask voters to authorize the credit. It would equal the difference between the amount of tax owed the current year minus the tax owed the previous year. Taxpayers would only be eligible for a credit on one primary residence.
The bill’s fiscal note found Missouri seniors pay approximately $873 million annually in property taxes. However, the committee on legislative research, author of the fiscal note, couldn’t estimate the number of counties that would adopt the tax credit system, nor the number of seniors living in the counties. Therefore, it’s not known how the credits would affect future property tax revenue.
“It offers predictability to seniors, ensuring increased property taxes will never force them out of their home,” Baker said. “Seniors who have played by the rules their entire lives, save for retirement and pay their fair share of taxes should never face the prospect of being taxed out of their home by the government.”