Spring is considered a time for renewal. As plants bloom and the weather finally starts to improve, people use this season as a time to take stock and reassess, to set a tone for the rest of the year.
In Missouri, lawmakers are doing just that with the state’s tax code. If they succeed, the Show-Me State would be on track to become one of the most competitive places in the country for families and businesses.
The General Assembly is currently debating House Bill 816, which would reduce the top individual income tax and lower the corporate income tax rate. In a time when states on the coasts are consistently considering tax hikes, Missouri is taking a smarter approach. Not only would these tax cuts improve the state’s standing nationally, but they would also position it as a more attractive place regionally, as its neighboring states continue to overhaul their tax codes.
House Bill 816 would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.5% starting in 2024. This builds on tax triggers that were first put into law in 2014 to lower individual income tax rates across the board. Those triggers have been accelerated in recent years, in response to the pandemic-induced recession and in acknowledgment that workers are increasingly becoming more mobile. House Bill 816 would keep such triggers in place, in addition to the bill’s planned rate reduction.
Missouri is currently middle of the pack on individual income taxes. Not a bad place to be, but regionally, the picture looks less enticing. The state has the same top rate as Illinois and has a higher top income tax rate than Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Kentucky is continuing to revamp its tax code, and there’s a likelihood other states will follow. The 4.5% tax rate would be a practical step to help Missouri improve its regional standing.
Wisely, Missouri isn’t just working to improve its individual income tax code. Coming off recent successes of repealing the state’s harmful “throwback rule” and adopting single sales factor apportionment, state lawmakers are looking to continue improving the business tax code. HB 816 would cut the corporate income tax rate in half and establish triggers for eventual elimination, contingent on the state exceeding revenue benchmarks.
This is a change Missouri is well-positioned to enact. With HB 816, the state would vie with North Carolina to be the third state to forgo a corporate income or other general business tax. While some may worry about the revenue implications of such a change, the corporate income tax already brings in very little for the state – less than 2% of tax collections – compared to other tax sources. More importantly, corporate income taxes are volatile and hinder economic growth. Over-reliance on these taxes ties a state’s hands in an economic downturn, but a competitive business tax code helps grow jobs and wages in all economic conditions.
If these changes become law, Missouri would see its standing on the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index improve to 8th overall. Being one of the top 10 most competitive states in the country shows workers and job creators alike that Missouri is a state focused on the long-term picture: calling the Show-Me State home isn’t just a good move today, it’s a good move for years to come.
Yes, spring is a time for renewal. For some, that means getting rid of junk to make room for something else. For others, that means building on improvements already made and continuing to thrive off the momentum. Missouri has shown time and again it wants to put in the work to make the state as attractive as possible, and the Senate could prove that by sending HB 816 to the governor’s desk. By continuing to focus each year on worthwhile improvements to its tax code, lawmakers are positioning the state for years of growth.