(The Center Square) – More than half of broadband projects funded with $261 million in Missouri grants funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act are on track to be completed this year, according to the Office of Broadband Development.
“We have 60 total projects of varying scales,” BJ Tanksley, director of Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development, told The Center Square after a progress report delivered by webinar. “When you look at all 60 and see 34 of them saying they could be done within one year, we’re pretty excited to see that amount of progress in such a quick amount of time.”
Missouri’s Department of Economic Development announced in January 60 recipients would get the $261 million in ARPA funds to expand and improve internet access throughout the state. An estimated 55,000 new connections to unserved and underserved areas in 51 of Missouri’s 114 counties are expected to be completed by the project.
Tanksley said reimbursing entities for broadband projects can’t begin until completion of the grant agreements. However, he said some projects are underway.
“I think we’ll see the bulk of the progress starting here very soon and start to see those connections coming online,” Tanksley said. “I think you will see our office really try to track as much of the progress as possible through mapping efforts and monthly calls. We’re really excited to see that. But right now, we’re just able to start doing reimbursements. Claiming progress is a little premature right now.”
Tanksley’s office also is administering a $20 million program to improve access to quality cellular service throughout the state. The Missouri Cell Tower Grant Program, made possible through funding appropriated by the Missouri General Assembly, will focus on areas lacking quality service and prioritize cell phone tower projects located on public lands. The program is currently taking public comments from citizens and providers.
The competitive grant program will support construction of new towers ($17 million) and retrofitting or refurbishment of existing towers ($3 million). The cell tower program is funded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was authorized through ARPA. The funds are expected to be awarded in October.
Eligible cell tower projects must serve areas of poor coverage. Quality service is defined as industry standard 4G LTE service.
The project also must target high-cost areas of the state, defined as those areas least likely to provide sufficient operating revenue to provide service and serving census tracts with less than 50 persons per square mile.