(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed legislation he requested to be completed by March 1 to give state employees an 8.7% pay increase.
House Bill 14, a 21-page supplemental spending package, contained a cost-of-living pay increase for all state workers and a $2 per hour shift differential for state workers in care facilities.
During Parson’s State of the State address in January, he emphasized the importance of the pay increase. The turnover rate for state workers is approximately 30% and more than 7,000 positions were open.
"HB 14 is a critically necessary step in working to reverse the recruitment and retention struggles we are facing in state government," Parson said in a statement announcing the signing. "By supporting our state team members, we support the people of Missouri, and HB 14 will go a long way in helping us retain a dedicated and skilled state workforce."
Last year, the legislature appropriated and Parson signed into law a 7.5% pay increase for state workers. Since Parson became governor in 2018 after the resignation of Eric Greitens, the pay of most state workers increased approximately 21% through across-the-board and targeted increases.
The bill passed 151-2 in the House on Feb. 13 and 29-4 in the Senate on Feb. 23. The pay increases will appear in the March 31 paychecks of state workers.
“Thank you to my colleagues for finishing this in a timely manner," Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, said in a statement. "The cost-of-living adjustment for state employees that is included is an incredible step in the right direction. Missouri’s prosperity is historical, and it’s a perfect opportunity to make lasting, cemented change.”
The wage increases are focused on ensuring the continuity of state services, addressing inflationary wage pressures and improving the state’s competitiveness with the private market for jobs.
“State employees are vital to providing services to Missourians," Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Governor and Budget Chair to pass common sense fiscal policy that incorporates impactful infrastructure investments and tax relief for working Missourians and small businesses.”
The legislation also created budget authority for $286 million in federal reimbursement for declared disasters. The bill also provides $20 million for school safety grants.
“This meaningful but measured cost of living adjustment to state worker pay will help Missouri retain its best employees and attract new talent," House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said in a statement. "The school safety grants will allow our schools to implement security and safety measures to ensure a safe and productive educational environment.”
The bill provides $2.3 million for facility improvements to support more individuals in need of mental health services. It also sends $800,000 in funds for sexual assault forensic exams, which had a backlog.
The bill also includes $630,000 for mitigation efforts involving black vultures in southwest Missouri.