(The Center Square) – Federal funds are continuing to flow throughout Missouri as 26 tourism projects will receive $30 million total.
The five largest grants are:
- Jefferson City ($2.1 million) for hospitality development;
- Springfield ($2.7 million) for a museum expansion;
- The Dierberg Educational Foundation ($2.1 million) for a river bluff development in Gasconade County;
- The Gateway Arch Foundation ($2.7 million) for renovation of the Old Courthouse in St. Louis;
- The Greater Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau ($2.7 million) for field expansion.
Missouri’s Department of Economic Development launched a competitive grant application program for tourism projects in October 2022 to distribute the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Applicants included convention and visitors bureaus, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, chambers of commerce and destination marketing organizations affected by the pandemic.
The department estimates tourism is an $18.4 billion industry in Missouri and supports more than 280,000 jobs.
“It was also one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the department, said in a statement announcing the grants. “That’s why, through this program, we’re committed to investing in the recovery and future growth of Missouri tourism. This is just another way we’re building a stronger economy and creating greater opportunities for Missourians.”
Last month, the department awarded $94.15 million for 70 projects throughout the state under its Community Revitalization Program, also funded through ARPA. Urban Strategies, Inc., in St. Louis and Harvesters – The Community Food Network, each received a $5 million grant.
ARPA tourism grants will be used to fund welcome and recreation centers, museum expansions, park improvements, property renovations and other projects.
“Our state’s strong tourism industry is important to our economic success, and we’re proud to provide support through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program,” Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “Many Missouri communities rely on tourism, travel and hospitality for continued economic growth. Grant awards made through this program will give new life to attractions and local assets that are enjoyed by countless Missourians and visitors.”