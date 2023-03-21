(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Monday issued a regulation saying that gender transitions among minors fall under state laws "governing unfair, deceptive, and unconscionable business practices."
Bailey's office said the regulation is needed "due to the skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions, despite rising concerns in the medical community that these procedures are experimental and lack clinical evidence of safety or success."
“Even Europe recognizes that mutilating children for the sake of a woke, leftist agenda has irreversible consequences, and countries like Sweden, Norway, and the United Kingdom have all sharply curtailed these procedures,” Bailey said in a press release. “I am dedicated to using every legal tool at my disposal to stand in the gap and protect children from being subject to inhumane science experiments.”
Several states have banned gender transition procedures for minors, including Utah, South Dakota, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Legislatures in other states are debating bans.
The emergency regulation will last either 30 legislative days or 180 days, according to the office.
The regulation includes "specific informed-consent disclosures," when it comes to “the use of puberty blocker drugs or cross-sex hormones to treat gender identity disorder or gender dysphoria is experimental and is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”
Minors seeking gender transition procedures must also receive “a full psychological or psychiatric assessment,” be screened for autism, and receive follow-ups with medical professionals for years following the first day of intervention. If not, the attorney general’s office says providers will be prohibited from gender transition interventions.
"As Attorney General, I will protect children and enforce the laws as written, which includes upholding state law on experimental gender transition interventions,” Bailey said.