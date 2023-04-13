(The Center Square) – Income from higher market prices helped farmers overcome increased production costs and resulted in record profits in 2022, but projections for 2023 are lower.
After a record-setting $4 billion in net farm income in Missouri last year, the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center at the University of Missouri is predicting a decrease of $546 million as incomes return to levels from 2011 to 2014. The 14% decrease in net farm income is less than the projected 19% decrease for the U.S.
Approximately 14 million acres of crops will be planted in Missouri this year, the most since 2014, according to the report. While inventories for cattle, hogs and poultry will rebound after being affected by last year’s drought and other unfavorable conditions, livestock revenue is projected to decrease by $400 million.
Farm production expenses are predicted to increase by $230 million, despite declines in fertilizer, fuel and feed costs.
“We had high prices and strong demand for agriculture products and that led to the record income,” Scott Brown, interim director of the center and an associate extension professor of markets and policy at the university, said in an interview with The Center Square. “Now when we look at 2023, it’s lower but we’re still forecasting $3.5 billion in farm income. That’s the third-highest on record, so I’m always cautious about saying it’s going to be bad. It’s just hard to maintain record levels of farm income.”
In addition to higher production costs, a severe drought affected farmers in 2022. Plus, the Russian invasion of Ukraine affected grain exports as world economic growth resulted in higher demand.
Davin Althoff, director of marketing and commodities at the Missouri Farm Bureau, said innovation in the state’s agriculture industry contributed to a record year.
“We've got some very productive and efficient producers,” Althoff said in an interview with The Center Square. “We get better utilizing less resources. It's incredible to see what we've done in farming and ranching in the last 30 years. We’re the most productive country in the world and environmentally friendly. But we really had good commodity prices and that helped the farming equation.”
Brown predicts inflation will continue to affect consumers at the grocery store.
“Prices have continued to go down in 2023 for consumers, but I expect those to go up in 2023 because of the drought we had in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas,” Brown said. “The beef herd is the lowest since the early 1960s. So I think beef prices are going to go up as supplies get tighter.”
Brown said higher interest rates also will influence farm income. Farm real estate values are expected to decline due to interest rates and income projections. Brown also said consumers should remember all costs associated with getting products to market after they leave the farm.
“On average, 14 cents of a consumer dollar makes its way back to the farm,” Brown said. “I’m not saying that’s good or bad. But there’s a lot of value added after leaving the farm gate. For milk, a larger percentage of the consumer dollar gets back to the producers. For cheese, it’s a different story. It depends on the product for the percentage of the dollar that comes back.”