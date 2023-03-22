(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office has filed an amendment to the state's petition in the case to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.
The petition amended Tuesday, which Bailey's office said last week would be filed due to "additional, significant information," alleges Gardner's office has an eight-month backlog of warrant applications and alleges cases were dismissed because of a failure to prosecute, among other accusations.
The initial petition came after Bailey gave Gardner a Feb. 23 deadline to resign after a 17-year-old volleyball player competing in a February tournament in St. Louis was struck by a 21-year-old driver.
The driver, Daniel Riley, had previously violated pretrial bond over 100 times following robbery charges, and the volleyball player, Janae Edmondson, had both legs amputated as a result of the crash.
Bailey said in a statement that Gardner has failed to do her duties as circuit attorney.
"This is about protecting the people of the city of St. Louis, restoring the rule of law, and finding justice for victims," he said. "We brought this suit to remove a prosecutor who has refused to perform her duties to the people of St Louis."
"The evidence is shocking and deeply disturbing, and we remain committed to removing Circuit Attorney Gardner from office," Bailey added.
The amended petition also alleges Gardner "created a toxic and dysfunctional culture in her office" and is responsible for "excessive caseloads," leading to a retention issue for assistant circuit attorneys.
Bailey's office said discovery for the case is still ongoing.