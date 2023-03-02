(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson posed for photographs while signing copies of House Bill 14, giving state workers in downtown St. Louis and throughout the state an 8.7% pay increase.
“All the state team members that have been around for two or three years, you’re getting used to these pay raises,” Sandy Karsten of the Missouri Director of Public Safety, who started her career in state government 37 years ago, told the group. “But for all those who have been around a long time, you know this is extraordinary.”
Since Parson became governor in 2018, state worker pay increased approximately 21%. He urged the legislature during his State of the State address in January to pass this year’s increase before March 1. The General Assembly passed the bill with a few days to spare and the increase will be in this month’s paychecks.
“I told the directors we’ve got to set a new course,” Parson told the workers and media during the event. “We’re going to expect more out of our state employees, and we also have got to do a better job of taking care of our state employees. We have to retain the employees we have and make sure we can recruit state employees.”
In addition to the cost-of-living pay increase, the bill provides a $2 per hour shift differential for state congregate care staff. In January, Missouri state government had 7,000 open positions and a turnover rate of approximately 30%. Last year, Parson led the legislature to give state employees a 7.5% pay increase.
“We want to compete with the private sector,” Parson said. “We don’t have to do better than the private sector, but we sure want to be competitive.”
Parson reflected on several challenges confronted by the state during the last few years, including how he became governor when Eric Greitens resigned from the position in 2018. He said state employees helped Missourians deal with floods, droughts, train derailments and the pandemic.
Parson said he became frustrated during the 42nd consecutive day in the office at the start of the pandemic. He said experts from both coasts were giving advice along with the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control.
“I said to my senior staff we’re going to [State Emergency Management Administration] and we’re going to draw on the best of the best,” Parson said. “I asked every director to figure out what to do within the borders of Missouri. What I learned from that, with 55,000 employees, all of the answers were within those employees. I didn’t need somebody from somewhere else telling us what to do. We have talented people in state government and we have to listen to them, trust them, and let them do their job.”
Parson urged the workers to remain focused on serving the everyday needs of Missourians.
“Every day, every one of you - no matter what your job - are public servants, no more and no less,” Parson said. “Don't let the titles fool. Your job every day is to help somebody else out. That's what we do in government. We need to have that mentality. We're here to help, not be an obstruction, not be bureaucrats.”