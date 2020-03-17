(The Center Square) — A Missouri lawmaker pushing to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation is frustrated with the slow pace of the effort.
“I have, for the last four years, been speaking on this issue a lot,” state Rep. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) told St. Louis Public Radio. “To be honest with you, I’m struggling to figure out what more I can say.”
Known as the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act (MONA), the bill is just one of several sponsored by Democratic lawmakers concerned about LGBTQ rights that have stalled before being assigned to a committee for a hearing. Detractors of the measure have been quick to argue that they are not opposed to equal rights, but feel businesses should be free to enact their own policies.
State law already bans discrimination based on “race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex and disability.”
Democrats add that there are several other proposals they consider to be anti-LGBTQ that they are intent on sparking action on, including a proposed constitutional amendment that would require all public school athletes to compete against students of their biological rather than their chosen sex.
Republican state Rep. Robert Ross of Yukon, who is sponsoring the bill, has characterized it as a matter of fairness and safety.
“When males and females are competing against one another, studies also show that there’s more aggressive competition and risk of injury,” he told St. Louis Public Radio.
Democrats have filed at least two other bills they have described as moving in the direction of equal rights for the LGBTQ community, one of which would outlaw the practice of what’s known as conversion-therapy — the scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.