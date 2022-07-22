(The Center Square) – Hours after St. Louis Democrat Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill allocating $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for logistical support to access abortion, Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit and a preliminary injunction to stop it.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a “Reproductive Equity Fund” by a 15-8 vote on July 15. It provides grants to “provide access to abortion through logistical support including but not limited to the funding of childcare, transportation, and other logistical support needs.” It also allocates $1.6 million for COVID-19 testing and vaccine incentives.
The law was introduced the same day Missouri’s “trigger law” took effect, making elective abortion illegal in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
“Today, St. Louis is taking decisive action, showing our state – and our entire country – we will not stop fighting to protect access to reproductive healthcare,” Jones said in a statement announcing the bill was signed into law. “The Reproductive Equity Fund will empower St. Louisans to make the best health care decisions for themselves and their communities, while addressing the disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.”
When Schmitt, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the seat of retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, learned about the bill, he issued a statement on July 1 stating he would sue St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City or any political subdivision taking similar action. Last week, a similar proposal was defeated by the St. Louis County Council by a 4-3 vote.
Schmitt’s lawsuit incorporates four counts: unlawful use of public funds, unlawful activity by public employees, unlawful use of public facilities and state law preempts the City of St. Louis’ policy.
“As Attorney General, I’ve tirelessly fought to uphold the sanctity of life in Missouri,” Schmitt said in a statement. “The move by the City of St. Louis to use taxpayer dollars to help push out-of-state abortions plainly and clearly violates Missouri law. My office today filed suit to put a stop to Mayor Jones and the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s blatantly illegal move to spend Missourians’ hard-earned tax dollars on out-of-state abortions.”
Schmitt filed a 13-page motion in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis for a preliminary injunction to keep the city “from taking any action that involves the use of public funds, public employees, and/or public facilities to support, encourage or assist abortions.”