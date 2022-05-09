(The Center Square) – As the Missouri legislature headed into the final week of its session, Senate leaders expressed relief the state's $49 billion budget was complete. However, Democrats in the House weren't pleased with how House Bill 3020, allocating $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funds and $500 million in general revenue, was passed. They claimed the process was rushed and the spending projects weren't properly reviewed.
When asked to identify winners and losers in the budget, Senators on both sides of the aisle praised the comprehensive spending and the allocation of federal COVID-19 funds.
"If you're a loser in this budget," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters on Friday, "you did it wrong."
Senators passed the $3.3 billion spending bill in just a few minutes and sent it to the House. Brian Williams, D-St. Louis, said millions budgeted for his region would be transformative.
"I think it's going to be a game changer," Williams said. "I think those programs are going help and we did this in a bipartisan way, which is tremendous. I think Missouri is going to be very proud of the money that we brought back to our communities."
Several Democrats on the House Budget Committee stated the bill should have gone to a conference committee.
"It was the process piece that was really the most egregious in my mind," said Rep. Ingrid Burnett, D-Kansas City. "We were told this was going to be a regular budget bill and we were going to treat it like a regular budget bill. And at the last minute, we didn't."
Senate appropriations chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Crosby, said all Missourians would benefit from federally funded projects.
"We are really putting a lot of investment in infrastructure in the next few years," Hegeman said. "That's going to help all our communities well into the next decade. Infrastructure is not exciting, but it's imperative for good governance, it's what makes government work and what people expect."
Some of the highest items are:
- $412 million for water infrastructure grants;
- $250 million for broadband infrastructure;
- $149 million for behavioral health organizations and community health center projects;
- $126 million for digital government transformation of the state's information technology systems;
- $105 million for the planning, design, construction and equipping of a crime lab as part of a multi-agency lab campus;
- $105 million for the University of Missouri-Columbia's NextGen Radiopharmaceuticals and Animal Science;
- $32 million for a covered arena and stormwater projects at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
"We're not sure what's in this and that's a problem," said Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, said. "We cannot make informed decisions as members of the Budget Committee. And then to have the other side say that we've got to do this now... There's no rush. We could have slowed it down and had a special session. … It was a horrible process."