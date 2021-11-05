(The Center Square) – Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green scheduled a three-day trial and committed to ruling no later than Nov. 8 in Corizon Health’s lawsuit demanding the state re-bid a seven-year prison healthcare contract worth up to $1.4 billion.
But after hearing testimony Thursday in the trial’s second day, Green heard enough and determined Corizon failed to prove “false and misleading information” and misconduct were responsible for the Tennessee-based corporation – the nation’s largest corrections healthcare provider – losing the Missouri contact it held since 1992.
As a result, bid-winner Centurion Health, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene, will be providing medical services for 23,000 inmates in 20 Missouri prisons beginning Nov. 15.
Green issued his ruling after Corizon attorney Jennifer Griffin finished her arguments. Missouri Assistant Attorney General Craig Jacobs, who represented the state, and Centurion attorney Chuck Hatfield, never made formal arguments, only responding on behalf of defendants’ as Corizon argued its case.
The ruling came as Jacobs told Green that Corizon has “not established the misrepresentations they claim were made” and called for Green to issue a verdict.
Green did so by not extending an injunction he issued in September that prevented Centurion from assuming control of the system through Nov. 14 while the case was being litigated.
He asked all attorneys involved to each file a statement of facts for his formal opinion to be posted next week.
How that written opinion is crafted will determine if it appeals, Corizon General Counsel Scott King told reporters.
“We felt we put on a very good case,” King said. “We felt we showed a great deal of corruption in the process in Tennessee, which led to false and misleading submissions. Unfortunately, it appears you can do that in the state of Missouri and it really doesn’t matter. It is very concerning to us.”
On May 28, the state’s Office of Administration and Division of Purchasing awarded the contract to Centurion, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene.
Centurion submitted a bid of $174.6 million annually for three years, followed by four yearly options to renew. If renewed over the seven-year span, it could be worth more than $1.4 billion. Centurion was to assume management of the system on Nov. 1.
In late August, Corizon sued the Division of Purchasing, seeking to stop the state from awarding the contract to Centurion when its contract expired Oct. 31 and to re-bid the contract. It got a restraining order from Green blocking Centurion from taking control of the system through Nov. 14.
Corizon argued Centurion was not transparent in its bid, failing to disclose that Vice President Jeff Wells, a key administrator, had been fired.
Corizon provided emails between Wells and former Tennessee Department of Corrections Chief Financial Officer Wesley Landers that included materials beneficial to its bid. Landers was later hired by Centurion.
Wells and Landers were subsequently fired. Tennessee in May re-opened its bid.
Corizon insisted Wells’ departure put Centurion’s ability to deliver experienced managers in doubt.
But Missouri Purchasing Division Director Karen Boeger Thursday said everything in Centurion’s final offer was true and changes in corporate leadership do not normally influence contract negotiations.
“People do get fired,” Boeger said. “People do leave. People do die. The problem is if there is no substitution (for departed personnel). They would be in breach of what they committed to me.”
Centurion attorney Chuck Hatfield said that distinction led to Green’s abrupt ruling.
“Centurion made a proposal to use a person, absolutely intended to do it, it was absolutely true,” Hatfield said. “Later, he’s no longer with the company. This is not an unusual situation. Frankly, it is kind of a usual situation.”