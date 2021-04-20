(The Center Square) – The share of Missouri bridges found to be in poor condition is 8.9 percent of the total, the 13th highest percentage among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to new data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Missouri has a total of 24,538 bridges, with 2,190 designated in poor condition, according to the FHWA. Those judged to be in good shape numbered 9,853, the agency reported.

The FHWA annually doles out about $7 billion to assist local and state agencies in the planning, repair, construction, inspection and rehabilitation of bridges and other structures such as tunnels and culverts, according to the agency. 

The agency’s Office of Bridges and Structures offers policy and technical guidance about the preservation of the nation’s more than 610,000 highway bridges, as well as other key parts of the U.S. transportation system, according to the FHWA.

Which States Have the Highest Share of Deficient Bridges?

State / TerritoryTotal Number of BridgesBridges Deemed GoodBridges Deemed FairBridges Deemed Poor% of Bridges in Poor ShapeRank Based on % of Bridges in Poor Shape
West Virginia7,2951,7633,9871,54521.18%1
Iowa23,9829,30510,1064,57119.06%2
Rhode Island77714348614819.05%3
South Dakota5,8791,9462,8951,03817.66%4
Pennsylvania22,9657,49212,1203,35314.60%5
Maine2,4727261,43131512.74%6
Louisiana12,8536,1785,0411,63412.71%7
Michigan11,2714,1935,8591,21910.82%8
North Dakota4,3122,3341,53444410.30%9
Oklahoma23,1559,91810,9112,32610.05%10
New York17,5526,3709,4801,7029.70%11
Massachusetts5,2291,3303,4274729.03%12
Missouri24,5389,85312,4952,1908.92%13
Illinois26,84812,99311,4812,3748.84%14
Alaska1,6457147901418.57%15
New Hampshire2,5141,3289712158.55%16
Nebraska15,3488,0386,0081,3028.48%17
Mississippi16,87810,0985,3941,3868.21%18
South Carolina9,4554,1364,5747457.88%19
North Carolina18,7497,6419,6481,4607.79%20
New Jersey6,8011,8204,4795027.38%21
Hawaii1,153246823847.29%22
Kentucky14,4224,3119,0781,0337.16%23
Montana5,2711,6123,2823777.15%24
Wyoming3,1228912,0132186.98%25
Wisconsin14,2717,3345,9589796.86%26
Idaho4,5221,3122,9242866.32%27
California25,76312,89811,3291,5365.96%28
Indiana19,3277,87710,3391,1115.75%29
Connecticut4,3571,2482,8612485.69%30
Colorado8,8293,2775,0714815.45%31
Kansas24,94813,30610,3211,3215.30%32
New Mexico4,0241,5012,3162075.14%33
Arkansas12,9466,3915,8926635.12%34
Ohio27,07216,2489,4471,3775.09%35
Maryland5,4301,7733,3842735.03%36
Washington8,3384,3093,6134164.99%37
Minnesota13,4717,9444,8666614.91%38
Oregon8,2142,8175,0023954.81%39
Tennessee20,2358,62710,7278814.35%40
Virginia13,9634,6278,7595774.13%41
Alabama16,1556,6898,8466203.84%42
District of Columbia2436716883.29%43
Florida12,5928,1684,0164083.24%44
Georgia14,9649,2785,3123742.50%45
Vermont2,8271,5141,247662.33%46
Delaware882282581192.15%47
Utah3,0621,1671,833622.02%48
Arizona8,4285,2123,0841321.57%49
Texas54,68227,73626,1288181.50%50
Nevada2,0561,0151,013281.36%51

Source: Federal Highway Administration

