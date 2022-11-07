(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday.
There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
Seventeen of the 34 seats in the Missouri Senate are up for election. Five Republicans and one Democrat won't be opposed in the races.
Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University Missouri, says the uncontested races are an unfortunate trend in American politics. However, he said Missouri's number of uncontested races isn't as bad as Massachusetts or Georgia.
"When most Missourians go to vote on Tuesday, they may not have much of a choice in terms of legislative seats," Squire said. "Those decisions were reached earlier by other people in terms of voting in the primary or if the party just opted not to field a candidate. Or, they couldn't find a candidate to run."
Many rural districts with large majorities of Republican voters and urban districts with large majorities of Democrat voters continue to elect their respective candidates. However, some districts are sometimes drawn to enable one party to hold the offices.
"I think the big shock for this particular election is that you expect after the district lines have been redrawn after 10 years, you would see some competition because things have been juggled a bit," Squire said. "It's a surprise this year in Missouri that after the lines were redrawn in bipartisan fashion it hasn't generated much competition."
Finances also influence candidates. Many prospective candidates and officeholders don't like to raise money to run for office, and the salary for a member of the House of Representatives is $36,813 with a $124 per day per diem.
"It's a lot of time and energy in addition to money," Squire said. "It takes time away from your occupation and family. Then, if you win, you're spending five months of the year in Jefferson City."
Squire said California and Michigan have competitive races for legislative offices.
"But you also have to have districts where candidates can have some plausible way to have a chance to win," Squire said. "What you would have to do in Missouri is probably reduce the number of seats in the House from 163, which is probably larger than the state needs. If you went down to about 99 Seats, you would probably have more seats contested. There would be bigger districts and you'd have a larger pool of potential candidates."