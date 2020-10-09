A man wearing a protective face mask leaves a coffee shop Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Eureka, Mo. Eureka Mayor Sean Flower is encouraging business in the town of roughly 10,000 to reopen when the state of Missouri eases restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus next week despite the fact that St. Louis County, where Eureka is located, has extended its stay-at-home order until at least mid-May.