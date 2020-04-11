(The Center Square) – The share of adults in Missouri with unpaid medical debts is now 26.9 percent, the 12th highest level among all 50 states, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The median Missouri medical debt that has been assigned to collections agencies was $781, the analysis said. The state has an uninsured rate of 9.4 percent, and 18.5 percent of its adults are rated in fair or poor health, according to the 24/7 Wall St. report.
Nationwide, 22.7 percent of U.S. adults have medical debts that are past due, according to the study, which is based on a 2018 analysis published by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The high cost of health care remains a key concern for Americans because medical bills are a factor in about 66 percent of personal bankruptcies, according to 24/7 Wall St.
States with lower shares of residents dealing with unpaid medical bills tend to have lower uninsured rates and higher annual incomes, the study found.
Medical Debt Burdens Among the 50 States
|Rank
|State
|% of Adult Population With Unpaid Medical Bills
|Median Medical Debt in Collections
|Uninsured Rate
|Adults in Fair or Poor Health
|1
|Mississippi
|40.9%
|$813
|12.1%
|22.2%
|2
|South Carolina
|31.4%
|$787
|10.5%
|19.1%
|3
|West Virginia
|31.2%
|$680
|6.4%
|24.1%
|4
|Georgia
|29.9%
|$808
|13.7%
|18.8%
|5
|Arkansas
|29.0%
|$596
|8.2%
|24.5%
|6
|Texas
|29.0%
|$829
|17.7%
|18.2%
|7
|Alabama
|28.7%
|$801
|10.0%
|21.4%
|8
|Louisiana
|28.4%
|$697
|8.0%
|21.1%
|9
|Delaware
|27.6%
|$601
|5.7%
|15.8%
|10
|Kansas
|27.2%
|$735
|8.8%
|15.0%
|11
|North Carolina
|27.0%
|$698
|10.7%
|17.6%
|12
|Missouri
|26.9%
|$781
|9.4%
|18.5%
|13
|Indiana
|26.8%
|$761
|8.3%
|17.7%
|14
|Oklahoma
|26.7%
|$857
|14.2%
|19.6%
|15
|Alaska
|26.1%
|$1,316
|12.6%
|13.4%
|16
|Maine
|26.0%
|$729
|8.0%
|15.4%
|17
|Montana
|26.0%
|$768
|8.2%
|13.9%
|18
|Kentucky
|25.8%
|$459
|5.6%
|21.3%
|19
|Tennessee
|25.6%
|$855
|10.1%
|19.1%
|20
|Wyoming
|24.7%
|$1,252
|10.5%
|15.1%
|21
|New Hampshire
|24.6%
|$458
|5.7%
|13.6%
|22
|South Dakota
|24.5%
|$542
|9.8%
|11.8%
|23
|Ohio
|24.4%
|$531
|6.5%
|17.0%
|24
|Idaho
|23.9%
|$790
|11.1%
|15.3%
|25
|Vermont
|23.4%
|$469
|4.0%
|12.5%
|26
|Virginia
|23.1%
|$680
|8.8%
|15.9%
|27
|Nevada
|23.0%
|$775
|11.2%
|20.5%
|28
|Wisconsin
|22.6%
|$1,015
|5.5%
|15.4%
|29
|Iowa
|22.0%
|$535
|4.7%
|13.1%
|30
|Nebraska
|21.4%
|$481
|8.3%
|14.2%
|31
|Pennsylvania
|21.1%
|$512
|5.5%
|15.1%
|32
|Florida
|20.7%
|$921
|13.0%
|18.5%
|33
|North Dakota
|20.3%
|$624
|7.3%
|14.3%
|34
|Oregon
|20.3%
|$647
|7.1%
|15.8%
|35
|Michigan
|20.2%
|$497
|5.4%
|17.4%
|36
|Utah
|20.1%
|$997
|9.4%
|12.1%
|37
|Colorado
|19.8%
|$755
|7.5%
|14.3%
|38
|Illinois
|19.8%
|$555
|7.0%
|17.2%
|39
|Maryland
|19.1%
|$498
|6.0%
|13.9%
|40
|Arizona
|18.0%
|$888
|10.6%
|17.8%
|41
|New York
|17.7%
|$446
|5.4%
|16.1%
|42
|Washington
|17.7%
|$559
|6.4%
|13.9%
|43
|Minnesota
|17.3%
|$360
|4.4%
|12.0%
|44
|Rhode Island
|17.2%
|$468
|4.1%
|14.8%
|45
|Massachusetts
|16.5%
|$354
|2.8%
|13.8%
|46
|Connecticut
|16.2%
|$441
|5.3%
|13.8%
|47
|New Jersey
|16.2%
|$510
|7.4%
|16.5%
|48
|New Mexico
|15.1%
|$731
|9.5%
|20.8%
|49
|California
|14.3%
|$740
|7.2%
|17.5%
|50
|Hawaii
|13.4%
|$232
|4.1%
|14.0%
