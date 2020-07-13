FILE - Mike Parson, Virus Outbreak Trump

(The Center Square) – On average, the share of residents in Missouri counties deemed most vulnerable to the coronavirus is 24 percent, according to a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The analysis is designed to measure how resilient communities are when confronted with disasters or other emergencies, the Census Bureau reports. 

In Missouri, 46 percent of county populations on average have one to two risk factors, such as being age 65 or older, low income, disabled, lacking health insurance or having serious preexisting conditions, the analysis said. And on average, 30 percent of the state’s county populations have no risk factors.

A county where 30 percent of the population has three or more risk factors is considered at high risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Census Bureau. These counties are more concentrated in the South, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Florida, where the study showed that more than a third of the counties have high-risk populations of 30 percent or more.

Rural counties tend to have high-risk populations of about 30 percent, compared to only about 14 percent for urban counties, researchers found. 

States’ Resilience to Disasters and Other Emergencies

StateAvg. % of County Populations With 3 or More Risk FactorsAvg. % of County Populations With 1 to 2 Risk FactorsAvg. % of County Populations With 0 Risk Factors
Alabama30%45%26%
Alaska22%58%19%
Arizona32%52%16%
Arkansas29%48%24%
California27%58%15%
Colorado24%50%26%
Connecticut22%47%31%
Delaware27%49%24%
Florida30%47%22%
Georgia27%47%26%
Hawaii26%57%17%
Idaho23%50%27%
Illinois24%46%30%
Indiana22%46%32%
Iowa22%44%34%
Kansas24%46%30%
Kentucky26%46%28%
Louisiana28%49%23%
Maine23%46%31%
Maryland25%49%27%
Massachusetts24%50%27%
Michigan25%46%29%
Minnesota22%45%34%
Mississippi30%46%24%
Missouri24%46%30%
Montana25%48%27%
Nebraska24%45%30%
Nevada26%51%24%
New Hampshire21%46%33%
New Jersey25%51%23%
New Mexico30%50%20%
New York25%48%27%
North Carolina28%47%26%
North Dakota24%45%31%
Ohio23%46%31%
Oklahoma28%49%23%
Oregon26%53%21%
Pennsylvania25%46%29%
Rhode Island23%47%29%
South Carolina28%47%25%
South Dakota25%45%30%
Tennessee27%46%27%
Texas30%50%20%
Utah19%51%30%
Vermont21%45%34%
Virginia27%48%25%
Washington25%52%23%
West Virginia27%45%28%
Wisconsin23%47%30%
Wyoming22%50%28%

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

