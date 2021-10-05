(The Center) – Three months after legislative and legal efforts failed to derail voter-approved Medicaid expansion, MO HealthNet officially opened enrollment Friday to as many as 275,000 Missourians projected to qualify under the new guidelines.
But even before Missourians could formally apply for Medicaid through the state, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday more than 17,000 Medicaid applications had been filed since August 1 with MO HealthNet.
In August 2020, Missouri voters narrowly approved Amendment 2, which proposed expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to single individuals and families earning 138% or less of the federal poverty standard.
Medicaid expansion under Amendment 2 was to go into effect July 1. But Missouri’s Republican-controlled Legislature adopted a $35 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget that didn’t include the state match to draw federal dollars to pay for it.
Lawmakers contended Amendment 2 was unconstitutional because Missouri law requires ballot measures that incur expenditures to identify a revenue source. Citing that argument, they did not allocate state match money for expansion.
Three women who would have been eligible for Medicaid under Amendment 2 filed a lawsuit in May claiming the Legislature defunded Medicaid expansion “despite the clear directive from voters.”
Cole County Justice Jon Beetem on June 22 upheld the state’s argument, ruling the amendment could not be implemented without a funding source. But in a unanimous July 22 ruling, the state’s Supreme Court overturned Beetem’s decision and remanded the case back to him to “issue a judgment for the plaintiffs.”
Beetem did so, giving MO HealthNet until Oct. 1 to formally open enrollment, although requiring it to begin accepting applications by Aug. 1. The DHHS Monday said more than 17,000 filed for coverage over that two-month span.
U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said Missouri is set to receive $968 million in additional federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) over the next two years through Medicaid expansion.
Expansion opponents argued regardless of how much the state recoups in federal dollars, doing so requires a match from state taxpayers. Missouri had to put up at least $130 million in state taxpayer money to garner the $1.65 billion federal match to pay for expansion.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, reiterated those claims on "This Week in Missouri Politics" Sunday, calling the expansion campaign “dishonest” in detailing state costs.
“If there were a way we could get free healthcare for everybody, and it wouldn’t cost more money, who wouldn’t support that?” Eigel said. “And that’s what Missourians were told when they went to the ballot box.”