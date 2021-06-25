(The Center Square) – Property tax revenues collected per capita in Missouri amounted to $1,073 in fiscal year 2018, the 35th highest level among the 50 states, according to a new Tax Foundation analysis.
Fiscal year 2018 was the most recent year that such data was available, the foundation reported. Property tax collections made up 31.1 percent of the total state and local taxes and nearly 72 percent of local tax collections across the nation, according to the analysis.
Nationwide, the average amount of property taxes collected per capita was $1,675, the study said, though the amount collected can vary significantly from state to state.
Urban and higher-income areas generally pay higher property taxes, according to the Tax Foundation. The revenues fund local government services such as public education, roadways, public safety personnel and medical services.
---
Property Tax Collections per Capita Among the States
|Rank
|State
|Property Taxes Collected per Capita
|1
|New Jersey
|$3,378
|2
|New Hampshire
|$3,362
|3
|Connecticut
|$3,107
|4
|New York
|$3,025
|5
|Vermont
|$2,738
|6
|Massachusetts
|$2,565
|7
|Rhode Island
|$2,431
|8
|Illinois
|$2,277
|9
|Maine
|$2,249
|10
|Alaska
|$2,195
|11
|Wyoming
|$2,012
|12
|Nebraska
|$2,010
|13
|Texas
|$1,973
|14
|Montana
|$1,711
|15
|Iowa
|$1,702
|16
|Virginia
|$1,699
|17
|Maryland
|$1,693
|18
|California
|$1,680
|19
|Wisconsin
|$1,680
|20
|North Dakota
|$1,649
|21
|Minnesota
|$1,649
|22
|Washington
|$1,645
|23
|Colorado
|$1,616
|24
|Kansas
|$1,605
|25
|South Dakota
|$1,586
|26
|Pennsylvania
|$1,584
|27
|Oregon
|$1,557
|28
|Michigan
|$1,465
|29
|Florida
|$1,377
|30
|Hawaii
|$1,358
|31
|Ohio
|$1,356
|32
|South Carolina
|$1,211
|33
|Georgia
|$1,205
|34
|Arizona
|$1,125
|35
|Missouri
|$1,073
|36
|Utah
|$1,070
|37
|Mississippi
|$1,061
|38
|Nevada
|$1,044
|39
|Indiana
|$1,033
|40
|Idaho
|$1,022
|41
|North Carolina
|$993
|42
|West Virginia
|$950
|43
|Delaware
|$931
|44
|Louisiana
|$894
|45
|Kentucky
|$845
|46
|New Mexico
|$832
|47
|Tennessee
|$799
|48
|Arkansas
|$776
|49
|Oklahoma
|$771
|50
|Alabama
|$598
Source: Tax Foundation