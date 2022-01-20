(The Center Square) – Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday a $90 million investment will be creating jobs in DeSoto County.
The governor announced on his Facebook page that Walmart has agreed to locate a fulfillment center in Olive Branch, bringing 250 new jobs into the city.
“This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state,” Reeves said in the release. “Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come."
Walmart, according to the release, will be creating a fulfillment center that will support the company’s increasing supply chain network and e-Commerce business.
The center will take up more than 1 million square feet and will store merchandise that will be stored, packed and shipped directly to customers, according to the release. The retail giant currently has two distribution centers operating in the state designed to supply its stores. The new fulfillment center will add more capacity to the company’s supply chain.
“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and e-Commerce capabilities in the mid-South,” said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart. “The new facility will store millions of items from Walmart’s merchandise, which will be ready to be shipped directly to customers with the great speed that they expect.”
According to the release, the Mississippi Development Authority has certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program. The program allows a cash rebate to employers who qualify for up to 10 years once four quarters of program compliance are reached. The rebate will be the lesser of qualified employees’ state personal income tax withholding, a cost/benefit analysis prepared by the state, or 4%, which is the maximum allowed under law.
“Northwest Mississippi is an ideal location for companies with extensive shipping needs, like Walmart.,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said in the release. “The region offers an abundance of transportation options, as well as a dedicated workforce, so Walmart will certainly benefit from these and other business advantages, ensuring the retailer continues to get products to consumers as quickly as possible.