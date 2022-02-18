(The Center Square) – Mississippi saw a decrease in initial unemployment claims filed last week, while the nation saw a slight increase, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In its latest weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, the department reported claims rose across the nation by 23,000 from the previous week’s total to 248,000. The report showed the four-week moving average at 243,250, a decrease of 10,500 from the week before.
According to the report, Mississippi saw 852 new unemployment claims filed the week ending Feb. 12, which was a drop of 197 from the previous week’s total of 1,049.
For insured claims ending the week of Feb. 5, the report showed Mississippi with 4,545 total claims filed, a decrease of 835 from the previous week’s total of 5,380, the report shows.
The state's labor market data show the unemployment rate for December 2021 dropped to 4.5%. The state’s unemployment rate dropped each month from October to December, from 5.5% in October to 4.5% in December.
Since December 2020, according to the department, Mississippi has added 23,700 jobs, with Leisure & Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Professional & Business Services witnessing the largest increases.