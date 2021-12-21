(The Center Square) – State law enforcement officers in Mississippi will be receiving hazard pay, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced the authorization of $1,000 in hazard pay to be given to each sworn law officer who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration. To receive the bonus, officers must have been employed as of Nov. 30.
The funding, Reeves said, is culled from discretionary Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and will be paid to law enforcement officers who qualify by the end of the calendar year.
“As long as I’m governor, Mississippi will always back the blue,” Reeves said. “Throughout the pandemic, our state law enforcement officers stepped up in a big way. They put their own health on the line and risked increased exposure to COVID-19 to do what they’ve always done – selflessly protect and serve our communities with honor and professionalism. They’ve earned every penny of this hazard pay, and I am proud to have authorized it. My administration will continue to do everything we can to ensure our state’s law enforcement officers receive the support and recognition they deserve.”
Sean Tindell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Public Safety, praised the governor for providing hazard pay.
“I can tell you Gov. Reeves has always answered the calls I have made for support of law enforcement,” Tindell said. “He has put the weight of the governor’s office behind that support and driving issues day in and day out to support law enforcement. When I brought this to his office, he wanted to do it right away. I am so happy he has been able to do this at this time of year to help support law enforcement officers and their families.”
Reeves said that he and his office understood what the state’s law enforcement officers have faced the past two years.
“You had to deal with a global pandemic,” Reeves said. “You didn’t have the option of telework, couldn’t work from home on a laptop. Instead, they have done what they always do – get up every day to protect and serve our communities with honor. Day in and day out, they put their own health on the line to keep us safe.
“This one-time payment will be a small recognition of the service of those who put their safety on the line every day. We will never be able to fully repay our officers for what they have done for us over the past two years.”