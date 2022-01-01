(The Center Square) – Mississippi remained in the top half of a nationwide study evaluating highway performance but slid in year-over-year comparisons.
The Reason Foundation, a Los Angeles-based libertarian think tank, recently took the wraps off of its 26th annual highway report.
The policy study looked at a range of data for states across the U.S., including the amount of money allocated to capital and bridgework, maintenance, administrative tasks and rural interstate pavement conditions.
All told, Reason Foundation researchers ranked Mississippi 15th, which is a seven-spot decline from last year’s 8th-place ranking.
The report cited several reasons for the state’s reduced ranking, including fatality rates.
“To improve in the rankings, Mississippi needs to reduce its fatality rate,” Baruch Feigenbaum, the report’s lead author and Reason Foundation’s senior managing director of transportation policy, said in a statement on the organization’s Mississippi report.
Feigenbaum adds, “In the 10 non-fatality rate categories, Mississippi’s lowest ranking is 28th, but in the three fatality rankings, the highest ranking is 35th. Given that Mississippi is a rural state, it may be difficult for it to match the fatality rate of Massachusetts, but its roadway system will not improve until it reduces the fatality rate somewhat.”
From a spending perspective, Mississippi fared better. The state’s highest performance in Reason Foundation’s study was in the category of maintenance disbursements, where it ranked fourth overall across the country.
According to the organization’s analysis, Mississippi spends $36,473 per mile on state-controlled roads, ranking it 13th in the nation. Elsewhere, the state ranked 15th in capital and bridge costs per mile.
Researchers with the Reason Foundation ranked Mississippi higher than most of its surrounding states in overall performance. It outpaced the nearby states of Texas and Arkansas, which ranked 16th and 17th, respectively. However, it trailed Tennessee, which ranked 10th.
Mississippi also outpaced several other neighboring states in double-digit territory. Alabama and Louisiana ranked 28th and 35th, respectively.
The top 10 states in this year’s Reason Foundation report were North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, North Dakota, Utah, Kansas, Idaho, South Dakota and, at No. 10, Tennessee.
At the bottom end of the spectrum, Florida ranked No. 41, followed by Washington, Massachusetts, Delaware, California, New York, Hawaii, Alaska, Rhode Island and last-place finisher New Jersey.