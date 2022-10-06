(The Center Square) – Rolls-Royce is coming to Pascagoula.
The high-end automobile maker announced Tuesday that through a U.S. Department of Defense DPA Title III grant it will be opening a new 26,000 square-foot production facility in Mississippi featuring foundry and machining equipment that will support U.S. Navy programs in the Delta city.
“Rolls-Royce’s investment in Pascagoula manufacturing won’t just help propel the world’s greatest naval fleet – it’ll help propel our state’s growing economy,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said on his Facebook page. “Whether in the air, over land, or at sea, Mighty Mississippi is helping our military defend freedom around the globe!”
The company, according to the release, will produce propellers and propulsor components for the U.S. Navy.
“We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities since 2020, with the opening of this new facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi,” Dan Rediger, Rolls-Royce Head of Naval Operations, said in a release. “Rolls-Royce is proud to play a vital role in the shipbuilding supply chain and we remain committed to supporting the growing needs of the U.S. Navy with world-class, American-made products and services.”
Fixed-pitch propellers for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class (FFG-62) guided missiles will be the first work completed at the facility, according to the release. The company, last year, reached a deal with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to manufacture and design up to 40 propellers in the program.
Jackson County, along with the state, supported the project with land, roadway, and other infrastructure improvements and will provide workforce development assistance.