(The Center Square) – Fueling Mississippi’s economic engine is the focus of Gov. Tate Reeves budget for next year.
The Republican governor released his fiscal year 2023 Executive Budget recommendations Tuesday, and focus is being placed on strengthening education, equipping the state’s workers with the skills necessary to compete for good-paying jobs, and combating crime.
Reeves said his plan, according to the release, is being placed on building “a culture of life that makes it easier to raise a family” in the state.
“Mississippi’s economy is booming,” Reeves said in a release. “Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022. We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon.
“My Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation builds on that success and highlights my administration’s core priorities for the next legislative session.”
In the fiscal document, according to the release, Reeves plans to eliminate the state’s income tax, advance an anti-abortion agenda, promote giving students a quality education, and lower the costs of health care.
In the fiscal document, Reeves wants to invest $16 million from the general fund to hire, train and deploy career coaches to help students in each school district in the state. He also plans to double the investment from the state to $100 million for the state’s site development programs, to further attract businesses to the state.
Plus, Reeves, according to the release, plans to establish a child-care tax credit that would help families address the financial burdens of child-care costs.
“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” Reeves said in a release. “We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of. In other words, my budget continues to put you – the taxpayer – first.”
The first-term Republican governor also said he plans to focus state funds on building a high-quality workforce and protecting residents’ safety.