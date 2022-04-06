(The Center Square) – Mississippians are getting a break on taxes.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 531 late Tuesday, providing for the largest tax cut in state history. Residents will be seeing a total of more than $500 million returned to them in the form of tax cuts, while the 4% tax bracket is fully eliminated, and the 5% tax bracket is scaled back to 4%.
On March 27, the Senate and House approved an agreement coming out of negotiations to send the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act to the governor. The House introduced the bill in January that was designed to raise exemptions on taxpayers in an effort to eliminate income tax. The Senate proposal, filed a few weeks later, eliminated the lowest tax bracket and planned to phase out income taxes over a 4-year period.
Tuesday’s signing puts Mississippi at the fifth-lowest marginal tax rate in the nation among states who have an income tax, the release reads. With the new law, the first $18,300 of income earned by single taxpayers is not taxed and joint filers won’t pay taxes on the first $36,000 of income.
“There are some whose first inclination would be to immediately spend this money and grow government,” Reeves said in the release. “These individuals have a wish list of pet projects that seems to be miles long and ever-growing. I believe we should help Mississippians bring home the bacon before another dime is spent on government pork. We will do this by giving back the money they gave the government.”
The state, according to the release, has generated billions of dollars by annually exceeding revenue expectations. Reeves said he is “committed to ensuring that taxpayers receive their fair share of this revenue windfall” as the state’s economy has been fueled by growth.
“When we act boldly, we can make tremendous strides on behalf of Mississippians,” Reeves said in the release. “I hope that our legislators will continue to act boldly and join me in advocating for the full elimination of Mississippi’s income tax.”
Empower Mississippi championed the tax cut bill, a measure the policy group has been working on for more than two years.
Under the law the 4% income tax bracket, which accounts for income between $5,000 to $10,000, is eliminated; for all income more than $10,000, the 5% tax rate is scaled down to 4%.
“Mississippi has just created the largest tax exemption in the entire country, giving immediate relief to working families,” Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi, said in a statement. “It’s just become one of 10 states with a flat tax, making our tax code simple and fair. And it’s just agreed to the fifth lowest rate in the nation, allowing people to keep more of what they’ve earned. Lawmakers are to be commended for enacting significant, sustainable tax reform that makes us more competitive as a state.”