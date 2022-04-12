(The Center Square) – The expansion of a pilot work release program is coming to two counties in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor signed House Bill 586 on Monday. The measure calls for the expansion of a program that permits nonviolent offenders who are in the last year of their sentence to work in their local communities.
“This legislation offers a wonderful opportunity to Mississippians who are seeking a second chance at life,” Reeves said in the release. “Dignified work has the potential to offer new beginnings and I am proud to sign this legislation helping these incarcerated individuals reenter society and develop new skills and experiences that will allow them to rejoin their communities more smoothly.”
The law goes into effect July 1.
According to the release, the pilot program was first introduced in Rankin County in 2021. Reeves’ signature on the bill expands the program to Harris and Lee counties.
Under the program, a deal was reached with local businesses to employ inmates within their counties with local businesses. However, the bill bans inmates convicted of violent crimes from entering the program, which is voluntary. The final decision on whether an inmate enters the program is up to the county sheriff.
The program, according to the release, will allow for a maximum of 25 inmates to enter the program. If during the course of the program an inmate leaves while at work or traveling to work, they will be charged with escape.
According to the release, inmates would be required to have a bank account with the potential of up to 25% of earnings being used to pay child support, fines, and restitution. Inmates will have access to the funds.
The sheriffs conducting the program will be responsible under the bill to collect, maintain, and share data with the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure review by Dec. 1, 2022.
“We’ve seen tremendous success in this program in Rankin County and I look forward to seeing the continued impact that this program will have on our people and our state!,” Reeves wrote in a Facebook post.
The measure passed the House by a 121-0 vote, with one member not voting, and the Senate approved it with a unanimous 52-0 vote.
Joint legislative committee on performance evaluation and expenditure review will file a report on its effectiveness by Dec. 1, 2022.