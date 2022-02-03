(The Center Square) – With the swift movements of Gov. Tate Reeves' pen, medical marijuana became law in Mississippi late Wednesday as the state becomes the 37th in the nation to legalize it.
The governor announced the bill’s official passage in a Facebook post, stating the issue has drawn a great deal of attention over the past three years. Medical marijuana had initially been approved through a ballot measure in November 2020, with 69% of voters saying they were in favor of it.
The bill passed the Senate on Jan. 14 with a 46-5 vote, and the House passed the measure 104-14 on Jan. 19. Both chambers met to reconcile a final version that was sent to the governor, passing 103-13 in the House and 46-4 in the Senate. One member in each chamber abstained from the final vote, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.
“There is no doubt that there are individuals in our state who could do significantly better if they had access to medically prescribed doses of cannabis,” Reeves wrote in the lengthy post. “There are also those who really want a recreational marijuana program that could lead to more people smoking and less people working, with all of the societal and family ills that that brings.”
Reeves said he was committed to supporting the will of the people on the medical marijuana issue, while at the same time making it clear the bill that arrived on his desk was not “the one I would have written.” He said the final bill crafted by the Legislature made “improvements to get us toward accomplishing the ultimate goal.”
Toi Hutchinson, president and chief executive officer of the Marijuana Policy Project, said the state “now serves as the latest example that medical cannabis legalization is possible in any state.”
“With this victory, tens of thousands of Mississippians with debilitating health conditions will finally be able to safely and legally access something that can alleviate their pain and improve their quality of life,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “We are hopeful that this move will add to the growing momentum toward cannabis policy reform in the South.”
Under the law, a 5% excise tax will be placed on the sale of medical marijuana from cultivators to dispensaries. Medical marijuana patients will then pay a 7% sales tax when purchasing the medication.
Qualifying conditions for patients include cancer, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases, muscular dystrophy, glaucoma, spastic quadriplegia, HIV and AIDs, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Other ailments include sickle cell anemia, Alzheimer’s, agitation of dementia, PTSD, autism, and pain refractory from opioid management, diabetic/peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord disease, and any medical condition that causes wasting, nausea and seizures.
The Department of Health will begin accepting applications, registering and licensing registry identification cards and practitioners in the next 120 days. The department will also license cultivation, processing, testing, research, disposal, and transportation businesses. Dispensary licenses will be issued 150 days after passage, or 30 days of application date, whichever is later.
Under the law, dispensaries are not permitted within 1,000 feet of schools, and patients can purchase no more than 21 grams, which is less than ¾ ounce, in one week. Patients may not purchase more than 84 grams, just shy of three ounces, in a month, and are not permitted to possess more than 3.5 ounces at any time.
Patient applications under the bill for a medical marijuana card is set at $25, the same for caregivers. Non-resident patients will pay a $75 fee. The application fee for disabled veterans and disabled first responders is waived.
“Despite tremendous support, Mississippians faced an uphill battle for a medical cannabis program,” Kevin Caldwell, Southeast legislative manager at the Marijuana Policy Project, said in the release. “With this new law, justice has finally prevailed. Patients in Mississippi who are seriously ill will no longer be subject to arrest and criminal penalties for using medical cannabis and instead will be met with compassion.”
While the law went into effect with Reeves’ signature, counties and municipalities have the ability to opt out of having cultivation and dispensary sites. However, residents will still be able to obtain medical marijuana cards.