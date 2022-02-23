(The Center Square) – A pair of executive orders signed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is targeted to benefit members of the military and their families in the state.
The governor signed orders that will establish Military Star Schools and create the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.
“Mississippi’s military families, including the children of these families, deserve the utmost respect for the innumerable sacrifices they make,” Reeves said in a news release. “I want to be sure our military students are supported and successful as they transition into new schools. By establishing the Military Star Schools Program, military families will know their children are being supported as they settle into a new community and school or when their parent is deployed. This program will provide them with the resources needed to make the transition as seamless as possible.”
The school program, according to a news release, will be administered through the Department of Education. Schools will have to meet a set of criteria to become eligible to participate in the program.
Cory Custer, who serves as deputy chief of staff for External Affairs in the governor’s office, said the state’s schools that choose to participate “shouldn’t need additional funding.”
“Based on how this program has played out in other states and our conversations with the Mississippi Department of Education, schools have leveraged existing resources to implement the program.”
Schools will have to designate a state member as a military ambassador and maintain a page on the school’s website that provides information and resources geared toward military students and their families, according to the release. Schools also will have to use a peer-to-peer transition program to help military students easily transition into the classroom and offer professional development training opportunities for staff pertaining to issues related to military students.
According to a news release, the department may establish criteria to further identity schools that show a commitment to or provide critical transitioning support to military families, which could range from hosting an annual military recognition event or partnering with a school liaison officer from a military institution.
Reeves’ order also established the Defense Communities Development Council, which is designed to bring military voices into economic discussions.
“Mississippi’s military installations are vital to the health and vitality of our state’s economy,” Reeves said. “The Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council will provide an additional voice for these installations to ensure they continue to best serve our nation, our state and the communities in which they are located.”
The council will fall under the direction of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, which is under the Mississippi Development Authority. The council will feature representatives from communities that have a military installation who will advise elected officials of opportunities or threats to military bases, according to the release.
The new council will have a more proactive function to help strengthen the state’s military assets and find new opportunities.
The council will have representation from the state’s active-duty bases and the National Guard training center and will be represented on community and economic development teams that will focus on federal base restructuring activities or enhance nearby military institutions.
The council will be comprised of a primary and alternate representatives from Keesler Air Force Base; Columbus Air Force Base; Naval Air Station Meridian; Naval Construction Battalion; Stennis Space Center and Department of Defense agencies in Hancock County; Camp Shelby JFTC; Combat Readiness Training Center; Camp McGain Training Center; 186th Air Refueling Wing, MS ANG; 172nd Airlift Wing, MS ANG; Engineer Research and Development Center; and the supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast.