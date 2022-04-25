(The Center Square) – Mississippi residents who are not vaccinated will not be discriminated against under a new law, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced he has signed House Bill 1509, which will place a ban on public institutions and agencies from discriminating against residents based on COVID-19 vaccination status.
“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families,” Reeves said in a release. “I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”
According to the release, such mandates cannot be implemented by state agencies; public officials; state institutions of higher learning such as public community colleges, colleges and universities; counties; municipalities; or other political organizations.
The law, according to the release, will prevent the practice of banning someone from employment or discriminating against workers for compensation and other benefits.
In addition, students will not be forced into making a decision between getting vaccinated and being able to attend the state’s colleges and universities, according to the release. Plus, children will not be required to be vaccinated as a mandate to attend school, kindergarten, or any other type of public or private educational facility.
The new law also will not require employees with religious convictions pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination to get one.