(The Center Square) – A special election has been set to fill a vacancy in the Mississippi House of Representatives, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The first-term Republican governor announced the election is slated for July 19. The District 119 seat became available earlier this month when Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes resigned. The qualifying deadline for the election is May 30.
Williams-Barnes resigned from the post to take a position with the Southern Poverty Law Center, WLOX reported.
Following the death of Judge George M. Mitchell Jr., the governor has reopened candidate qualifying for Circuit Court District 5, Place 2 until May 30, the release said. The judge was the only candidate who would have been on the Nov. 8 ballot. The court serves Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston counties.
Reeves, the release reads, will be making a temporary appointment to fill the post until voters decide in November.
In addition, the governor has named R. Keith Miller of Pascagoula to serve as County Court of Jackson County, Place 1 for Youth Court. The vacancy came following the retirement of County Court Judge Sharon W. Sigalas. Miller is currently municipal judge in Moss Point. His appointment takes effect May 28 and will serve through the rest of the year.