(The Center Square) – Voters in one state House of Representatives district will be electing new representation in November, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said.
Following the passing of Rep. Lynn Wright, R-Clay, on June 17, the governor announced a special election for District 37 is being placed on November’s general election ballot.
The district, according to the release, serves parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.
Wright took office on Oct. 16, 2020, according to Ballotpedia, winning a special runoff election. He had served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Water Resources, Constitution, and County Affairs committees.
“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright,” Reeves said in the release. “I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time. Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill.”
According to the release, those who are interested in running for the seat have until Sept. 19 to qualify for the race. If a candidate in the race is unable to receive a majority of votes on Election Day, a special run-off election will be held Nov. 29.