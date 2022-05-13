(The Center Square) – A major Mississippi coastal safety initiative is expanding, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The Republican governor said this week the Mobile Enforcement Team Detail Operation, which is a joint effort between state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies, will work to combat violent crime, deter narcotics distribution, take illegal firearms off the streets, and provide for community safety.
“Every law enforcement organization participating in this operation has a common goal: the safety of our communities and the reduction of crime. Together, we are amplifying our strength with a force multiplier and echoing the reach of these agencies,” Reeves said. “One of my administration’s top priorities is to keep Mississippians safe. We will do everything we can to stop criminals in their tracks and protect our people.”
Efforts were unsuccessful trying to reach the governor’s office and Department of Public Safety inquiring about the amount of state and federal funding allocated to the program.
According to the release, the Department of Public Safety will coordinate the program and execute the initiative. In April, the program was launched in Jackson and has already netted 49 arrests and the seizure of drugs and illegal firearms.
The program will be supported by law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics; Mississippi Highway Patrol; Mississippi Capitol Police; National Guard Counter Drug Program; Alcoholic Beverage Control; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. The program will also feature the efforts of other state agencies as circumstances arise.
According to the release, the Mobile Enforcement Team will work side-by-side with local and county law enforcement agencies.