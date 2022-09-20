(The Center Square) – Two projects in the Mississippi Delta will be receiving federal funding to improve infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Treasury said the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport and Broadwater Marina will receive $11.2 million to strengthen infrastructure to benefit the region’s economy. The two projects, Gov. Tate Reeves said, fall under the RESTORE Act.
RESTORE is an acronym for 2012 Gulf Coast states legislation titled Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies.
“These grants will allow us to make significant improvements at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport and the Broadwater Marina,” Reeves said in a release. “As I’ve said from the beginning, I am committed to seeing that all funds meant for restoring our Coast, go strictly to our Coast. With these grants, that is again what we are doing.”
According to the release, the governor approved the project following urging of the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee, and is part of the state’s response to recover from the BP Oil Spill.
“I have been involved in our Restoration work since 2017 and really appreciate every step we make in restoring our Coast, improving our environment, and stimulating economic growth and development through these projects,” Chris Wells, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, said in a release.
The Gulfport-Biloxi Airport State Mitigation and Improvements project will receive $6,276,121 to prep and construction-ready site that would be used to facilitate aeronautical development opportunity, according to the release. The funds will be utilized for the site for future commercial development, in addition to demolishing an antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance building and construction of a new one.
The Broadwater Marina Restoration Project will receive $5 million to return state-owned property to a safe working environment for public use. Funding will also help prepare future tourism and economic development at the site. The marina is situated in Public Trust Tidelands, which are operated by the secretary of state.
According to the release, the funding will be put to work repairing existing marina infrastructure and work to garner redevelopment of the marina and economic development on Highway 90’s north side.
The project receiving funding are within the state’s Multiyear Implementation Program, which features six projects and four modifications to other projects that are set to receive $37.57 million, according to the release.